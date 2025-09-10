AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,020. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $361.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.