AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,615,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $8,137,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $141.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,520. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

