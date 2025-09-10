AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

