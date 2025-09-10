Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,558.72 ($61.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,612 ($75.92). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,474 ($74.05), with a volume of 837,483 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,045.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,582.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,558.72.

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.