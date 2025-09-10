AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN Stock Position Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 148.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,901 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of AxoGen worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.48 million, a PE ratio of -164.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AXGN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

