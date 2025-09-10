Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,620. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,470 shares of company stock worth $47,307,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

