Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.