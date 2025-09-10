Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.92% of Blue Bird worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 561.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 5,165.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $60.45.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Blue Bird’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,083. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

