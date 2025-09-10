Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$115.02 and traded as high as C$154.72. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$153.76, with a volume of 362,604 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$175.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$109.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$179.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 34,678 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$3,638,204.22. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

