Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of BHF opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.87. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

