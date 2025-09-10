BTQ Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:BTQQF) Short Interest Update

BTQ Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:BTQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,139,200 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BTQ Technologies Trading Down 1.7%
OTCMKTS BTQQF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. BTQ Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $8.37.
