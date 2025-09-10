Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $11.14. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 155,624 shares.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
