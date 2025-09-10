Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $11.14. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 155,624 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 197.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 105.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

