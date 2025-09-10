Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after buying an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $432,718,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carnival by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

