Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7,043.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,119,000 after buying an additional 1,043,833 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

