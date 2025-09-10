Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of CASY opened at $541.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $362.42 and a one year high of $543.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.