CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.95 and traded as high as C$81.70. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$81.23, with a volume of 254,610 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.43.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.00, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Also, Director Ben Yaacob Lilienthal sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$1,899,700.00. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.