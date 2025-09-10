Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 39,410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,410 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.