Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) & RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Head to Head Contrast

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -5.55% N/A -8.90% Central Garden & Pet 4.44% 10.77% 4.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealReal and Central Garden & Pet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $636.97 million 1.50 -$134.20 million ($1.06) -7.83 Central Garden & Pet $3.20 billion 0.67 $107.98 million $2.20 15.47

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RealReal and Central Garden & Pet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Central Garden & Pet 0 3 1 0 2.25

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.04%. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Central Garden & Pet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats RealReal on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

