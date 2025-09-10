Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 1.04% of Chimera Investment worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

