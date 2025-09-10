China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,185,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 18,501,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261,855.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261,855.0 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
Shares of CGMBF stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.58.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.