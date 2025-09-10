Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as high as C$12.25. Cineplex shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 365,784 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cineplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Cineplex Trading Down 1.6%

Cineplex Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$760.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

