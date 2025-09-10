Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 327,224 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $89,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,737,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,321,000 after purchasing an additional 289,892 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.0% during the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 78,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 140.0% during the first quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 24,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Saiph Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 99,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.99.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
