CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,911 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CLEAR Secure worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.27. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The company had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $467,812.80. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,243 over the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

