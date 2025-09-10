Comerica Incorporated $CMA Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Comerica worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Comerica by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

