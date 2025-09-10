Commercial Metals Company $CMC Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,630 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 176,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.3%

Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.