Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €26.97 ($31.73) and traded as high as €33.88 ($39.86). Commerzbank shares last traded at €33.60 ($39.53), with a volume of 3,975,610 shares changing hands.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

