Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,920,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,738,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

CTBI stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP Andy D. Waters sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $51,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505.76. The trade was a 59.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

