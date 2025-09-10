Comparing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) & Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alliance Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B.

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion 0.27 $4.58 million $0.24 24.58 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 7.14 -$30.00 million $1.02 93.14

Alliance Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 7.76% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.