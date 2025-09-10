Comparing M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Zhibao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 5 0 1 2.33 Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 8.37% 15.88% 1.79% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhibao Technology has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Zhibao Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.23 $6.15 billion $2.17 5.72 Zhibao Technology $245.79 million 0.14 $1.82 million N/A N/A

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Summary

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft beats Zhibao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

