Comparing Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD and Presbia are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

InspireMD has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InspireMD and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

InspireMD presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Presbia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and Presbia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $7.07 million 14.53 -$19.92 million ($0.83) -2.96 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

