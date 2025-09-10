Comparing Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) & Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Actelis Networks and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Actelis Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,017.32%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Actelis Networks and Spirent Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.65 -$4.37 million ($0.78) -0.57 Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.20 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Actelis Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -115.31% -264.19% -80.77% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

