Contrasting Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Gain Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -357.85% N/A -117.72% Gain Therapeutics N/A -289.10% -155.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.98 million ($2.24) -0.22 Gain Therapeutics $50,000.00 1,229.49 -$20.41 million ($0.63) -2.71

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Gain Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gain Therapeutics. Gain Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Gain Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Gain Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,496.39%. Gain Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.84%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Gain Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Gain Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease. The company's lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trials. It also has various small molecule drug candidates, which are in the discovery, research, and preclinical stages for the treatment of Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Alzhiemer's Disease, Gaucher, GM1 Gangliosidosis, Krabbe Disease, Alpha1-Antitrypsun deficiency, and solid tumors. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

