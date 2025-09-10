Contrasting Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) & Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Free Report) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Illinois Tool Works”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works $15.90 billion 4.81 $3.49 billion $11.41 22.98

Profitability

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works 21.31% 90.89% 19.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hollund Industrial Marine and Illinois Tool Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Illinois Tool Works 3 8 1 0 1.83

Illinois Tool Works has a consensus price target of $260.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Hollund Industrial Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hollund Industrial Marine is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company’s integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

