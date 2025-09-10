Contrasting Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) & BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) and BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Top Wealth Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRF has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top Wealth Group and BRF”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Wealth Group $4.75 million 0.63 -$2.02 million N/A N/A BRF $11.38 billion N/A $595.74 million $0.38 9.49

BRF has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of BRF shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Top Wealth Group and BRF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Wealth Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BRF 0 1 0 1 3.00

BRF has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given BRF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRF is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Top Wealth Group and BRF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A BRF 5.84% 20.20% 5.62%

Summary

BRF beats Top Wealth Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

About BRF

BRF S.A. raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna. It produces and sells lasagna, macaroni and cheese, pies, ready-to-eat meals, pizzas, and other frozen foods; plant-based products, such as nuggets, pies, vegetables, and burgers; frozen desserts and cheese bread; margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, and pate, as well as soy meal, refined soy flour, animal feed, pet food and hatcheries. The company sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Sadia Halal, Chester, BRF Ingredients, Kidelli, Perdix, Borella, Hilal, Balance, Onefoods, Banvit, Deline, Sadia Bio, Sadia Salamitos, Sadia Veg&Tal, Sadia Livre&Lev, Sadia Hot Pocket, Perdigão Ouro, Chester Perdigão, Perdigão NaBrasa, Claybom, Biofresh, Three Dogs, Three Cats, and Gran Plus brands. It serves supermarkets, wholesalers, retail and wholesale stores, restaurants, and other institutional buyers. The company provides consultancy, administrative, marketing, and logistics services; generates and commercializes electric energy; distributes nutrients for animals; veterinary activities; road freight; and imports, exports, industrializes, and commercializes of products, as well as real estate. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. BRF S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

