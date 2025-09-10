Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 428.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

