Critical Analysis: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) versus Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and American Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.43 $8.12 million $2.77 10.11 American Bank $49.06 million 2.10 $9.02 million $1.77 8.90

American Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Heritage Financial. American Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community Heritage Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Bank pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A American Bank 20.67% N/A N/A

Summary

Community Heritage Financial beats American Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

