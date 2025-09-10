Critical Analysis: GBS (NYSE:GBS) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biostage alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67 GBS N/A N/A -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.94

This table compares Biostage and GBS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GBS beats Biostage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

(Get Free Report)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About GBS

(Get Free Report)

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.