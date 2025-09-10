Critical Contrast: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MGIC Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Loews pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGIC Investment pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGIC Investment has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MGIC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $17.51 billion 1.14 $1.41 billion $6.29 15.25 MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 5.39 $762.99 million $3.05 9.26

This table compares Loews and MGIC Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than MGIC Investment. MGIC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Loews and MGIC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 0 0 0.00 MGIC Investment 1 5 0 0 1.83

MGIC Investment has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given MGIC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Loews.

Volatility and Risk

Loews has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGIC Investment has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 7.47% 7.43% 1.62% MGIC Investment 62.58% 14.73% 11.62%

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Loews on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

