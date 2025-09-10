Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,952 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Crown worth $37,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crown by 412.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $41,360,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 335,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after buying an additional 229,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,478,000 after buying an additional 178,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crown by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,836,000 after acquiring an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CCK opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.