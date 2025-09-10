Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Global Industrial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of GIC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Global Industrial Company has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

