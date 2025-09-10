Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 113.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $14,331,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 38.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $482.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $517.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

