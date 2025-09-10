Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,337 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Office Research LLC now owns 362,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 286,187 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

