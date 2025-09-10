Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

