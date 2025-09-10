E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.92 ($17.55) and traded as high as €15.40 ($18.12). E.On shares last traded at €15.35 ($18.05), with a volume of 4,999,432 shares.
E.On Stock Down 0.3%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.92.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.