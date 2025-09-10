Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.24. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 188,057 shares changing hands.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 8.3%

The company has a market cap of C$44.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

