Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 158,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.