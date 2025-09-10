Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.55 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.08). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 77.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 470,348 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Stock Down 0.8%

About Ecora Resources

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.55. The company has a market capitalization of £191.03 million, a PE ratio of -639.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.