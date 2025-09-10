Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – September 7th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and Samsara are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture and support of battery-powered transportation. They include automakers that produce electric cars, suppliers of batteries and components, and firms developing charging infrastructure and related technologies. Investors in EV stocks seek exposure to the rapidly expanding market for sustainable, zero-emission mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

