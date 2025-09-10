Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $559.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.80 and its 200-day moving average is $372.27.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.