EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 139,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

